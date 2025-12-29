Wolves Fans' Verdict v Liverpool: A game of two halves but the same result

Clive Smith

Villa away, Arsenal away and now Liverpool. The hope (of a point) really is killing us. After resolute defending against a skilful, quick attack we almost made it to half-time.

Most attacks had been down our right side and Doherty had had his work cut out, often being outnumbered and unable to block all the crosses. Our central defenders though had consistently been first to the ball so Sa had been well protected.

It was a move down our left though that saw a pullback from the byline and us conceding. It's hard to defend those situations. What was really disheartening was turning the ball over in midfield just a minute later and going 2-0 down. So much good work had been undone within just a minute.

The dressing room must have had a very flat atmosphere during the break.