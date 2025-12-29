Telford Tigers make it a festive double with Hull win

The Tigers followed up Saturday’s thrilling 6-5 victory at Solway Sharks with a hard-fought triumph over the visiting Seahawks at Telford Ice Arena.

Tom Watkins’ men appeared well in control when they went 2-0 up early in the second period but their opponents fought back to level the scores before two goals in the final 11 minutes sealed the win for the home side.

Skipper Scott McKenzie broke the deadlock toward the end of a tight opening period when he fired home from Patrick Brown’s pass.

Things got better for the hosts when Harry Ferguson beat Jordan McLaughlin in the visiting goal to double the advantage.

But Hull halved the deficit just past the midway point of the match through Johnny Corneil and then drew level, three minutes into the third period, when Dylan Hehir scored on the powerplay after Eric Henderson was penalised for interference.

The momentum appeared with the visitors at that point but it was Telford who seized back the initiative and the lead, Ferguson grabbing his second of the match just two minutes later.

Hull piled on the pressure in the closing stages but Tigers goaltender Brad Day stood strong, with Rhodes Mitchell-King sealing the win in the final 10 seconds when he fired into an empty net.