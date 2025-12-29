Ryan Mason calls for 'personality' needed for West Brom to respond to jeers

Further questions were asked of Mason's role as head coach following Boxing Day's home defeat to Bristol City, with the visit of QPR to The Hawthorns following hot on its heels on Monday night.

Mason, who received backing from the Albion board last week, was subject to personal taunts from disgruntled home fans, who also aimed jibes of home players Joe Wildsmith, Isaac Price and Samuel Iling-Junior.

"It's normal," Mason said of jeers from the stands. "Listen, I've played for one of the biggest clubs in Europe as a player and when they're not happy, they let you know.