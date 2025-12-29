Non-league round-up: 10-man Shifnal Town battle to clinch Boxing Day win

Shaq Whittingham provided the breakthrough for Shifnal five minutes before half-time when he met a flick-on by Matthew Barnes-Homer to lash home an effort from 20 yards out.

Town doubled their lead on the hour-mark after Congleton had failed to clear their lines from a corner and Kev Monteiro was on hand to drive a low finish into the bottom corner.

Congleton had chances throughout the game and came close to halving the deficit when Matt Gillam's header was expertly saved by Shifnal goalkeeper Andy Wycherley.

They did pull a goal back when Kane Lewis was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box and was shown a straight red card.

Peter Williams converted from the spot to set-up a tense finale, but Shifnal restored their two-goal cushion at the death despite their numerical disadvantage.

Theo Knight works a shooting opportunity for Whitchurch Alport. (Image by Liam Pritchard)

Lewis Jarman raced on to Barnes-Homer's pass down the right and tricked his way past a couple of challenges, before the ball was forced into the net by a Congleton defender.

Whitchurch Alport's all-time leading scorer Alex Hughes scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Winsford United in the Midland Premier Division.

Hughes was upended inside the penalty area and made no mistake from the spot as he delivered the match-winner on 65 minutes.

That victory ended Alport's eight-match winless run in the league and leaves them 11th in the table.

AFC Bridgnorth have gone six games without a league win after falling to a 1-0 setback at Wednesfield in the Midland Division One.

Harvey Dangerfield scored the only goal for Wednesfield, as Joshua Lewis was shown a straight red card for Bridgnorth.

That defeat, which comes after three successive draws, has left Bridgnorth sitting 11 points adrift of the play-off spots in 10th.

Whitchurch Alport's all-time leading scorer Alex Hughes only returned to the club last month. (Image by Liam Pritchard)

Telford Town dropped to third in the North West Division One Smith following a 1-1 draw against local rivals Allscott Heath.

Armando Wood opened the scoring for Allscott in the 19th-minute, before Andrew Nicol salvaged a point on the cusp of half-time.

That presented Eccleshall with the chance to leapfrog Telford into second, which they duly did courtesy of a 2-0 win over Market Drayton Town.

Nicky Parker broke the deadlock just before the hour-mark and Daniel Glover put the seal on the win four minutes from time to end 12th-place Market Drayton's five-match unbeaten run.

Ethan Pickford netted a hat-trick for second from bottom Haughmond to guide them to a 3-1 victory at fellow strugglers Shawbury United.

Jamie King scored a late consolation for Shawbury, who occupy the final relegation spot. They sit three points adrift of safety, whereas Haughmond are five off Alsager in 16th.

Ludlow Town romped to a resounding 5-1 demolition of Wellington in the Hellenic League Division One.

Ryan Clarke bagged a brace as goals from Ryan Lewis, Morgan Millard and Charlie Clent completed the rout to help Ludlow climb to 10th.