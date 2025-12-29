New team on the national stage - bowls round-up

The new side, the brainchild of Rhys Griffiths, has been accepted into the Federation of Crown Green Bowls and will take on Sheffield B in a 12 home-12 away match on Sunday, April 12.

Games against Doncaster B (on May 10), River Trent (July 12) and South Staffs B (August 10) will follow as Oswestry play their launch season in a new 10th division.

A spokesman for the supporting Oswestry League said: “Rhys has already had quite a few positive responses from Oswestry League bowlers and is looking for more players.

“Just like the Oswestry League, the new team is open to any player, regardless of age or gender.

“So anyone interested or wanting more information, should please contact Rhys on 07988-757717.”

A new Ludlow-based team from the South Shropshire had been poised to play alongside North Shropshire in the British Parks, but that move has been put on hold.

Open competitions

One almost full and the others filling up fast is the latest update on open bowls competitions in Shropshire early next year from promoter Rob Burroughs.

“There are only 24 spaces left in the Edgmond Open, all pretty much in the first weekend of qualifying on March 14-15, and I am over half full in the Shifnal Spring Open,” he said.

“I’ve still got spaces in all sessions of the £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open, but some are filling up faster than others, while there are 16 places left in the Donnington Wood Open."

Telford-based Burroughs, who is also a county association officer and holds posts with several local leagues, can be contacted for full details of the comps on 07901- 229623

The early line-up in the county in 2026 is:

Donnington Wood Open (finals on Saturday, March 21), Allscott Heath Spring Open (one-dayer on Sunday, March 22), Shifnal Spring Open (finals Saturday, March 28), Edgmond Open (finals Saturday, April 4), Coors Meole Brace Open (finals Sunday, April 5), Candlin Doubles at Sinclair (one-dayer that’s already full on Sunday, April 12), the revamped £6,600 Flowfit Burway Open (finals Saturday, April 18) and the £4,000 Adderley Open (finals on Saturday, May 9).