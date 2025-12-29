Manchester United v Wolves preview: Rob Edwards facing a midfield dilemma

The club's final match of 2025 will see them travel to Old Trafford winless in 18 Premier League games this season, bottom of the Premier League and facing the prospect of relegation.

A good second half performance at Liverpool was not enough to salvage any points at the weekend and Wolves must now face United without midfielder Andre.

The Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Anfield within the opening 19 games, which means he must face a one-match suspension.

Matt Doherty is also one more booking away from a suspension and needs to get through the United game unscathed to avoid a ban.

Head coach Rob Edwards said: "I thought in the second half he was excellent. That's his level and told him that after the game. He was aggressive, he was brave.

"He will be a big miss for us.

"He's a really good player and when he plays like that, especially that second half, that's where we need him.

"We'll have to see what we're able to do.