Liam Keen analysis: Inconsistent Wolves are difficult to watch

Rob Edwards has not got enough out of the players available to him and should also be analysed, but he sometimes must tear his hair out watching this team.

They defended well for most of the first half and frustrated a Liverpool side that dominated the ball, but the game plan going forward was not executed.

Mateus Mane and Hwang Hee-chan were not found in the right areas and the latter was wasteful in possession, while the hope of hitting it long to Tolu Arokodare to win the knock down and second balls was not coming off.

The defending for the two quickfire goals was also very poor and Wolves' game was seemingly undone in an instant.

But they came out in the second half and had a go. They were far more aggressive, better in possession and created some chances.

The confidence and belief was aided by Santi Bueno's early goal and Wolves could have nicked a point.

But why is it always a Jekyll and Hyde situation with Wolves? The consistency is just not there, other than having a knack of losing games.

The reality that should be focused on is that Wolves are still being beaten and are on a horrendous run, however Edwards will have positives to take into tomorrow's trip to Manchester United.

Arokodare did well enough - without being outstanding - to warrant another go in the next game. There is also the option of playing him alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen, who put himself about when he came on.

Liverpool's Dutch midfielder #38 Ryan Gravenberch (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Asked if Larsen being dropped, and his lack of form, is anything to do with interest in him from other clubs, Edwards said: "I don't think it was anything to do with (his future).