"I feel like I deserved it" - Wolves attacker on his lively full debut

The 18-year-old forward was given his full debut by Rob Edwards at Anfield and the confident teenager put in a lively attacking display.

Mane insists he deserved that chance and he is ready to cement his place in the side.

"It felt good getting my first start in the Premier League," Mane told the Express & Star.

"I feel like I deserved it, I've worked hard in training and when I came on to play in every game. I feel like I deserved it.

"I just believe in myself, I've confidence in myself that I deserve to be here.

"This is where I want to be, I'm here and I want to take people's places.

"Of course at first there were a lot of nerves, but then after a bit you realise this is where you want to play, this is where you want to be, so nerves just went away."