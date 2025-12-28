Solway Sharks 5-6 Telford Tigers: Christmas double delight for Tigers in Scotland

Fin Howells opened the scoring for Telford in a tight first period, which ended one apiece when Jordan Buesa equalised for the Sharks.

Howells bagged his brace to restore Tigers' lead at the start of the second period, before Calean McPhee doubled their advantage just 71 seconds later.

Sharks had a goal ruled out but did eventually halve the deficit when Buesa turned provider to set-up Jonny Yantsis to score.

It only offered a brief reprieve for the hosts, as Telford forward David Thomson added the finishes touches to a sweeping interchange between Eric Henderson and Rhodes Mitchell-King.

Suddenly, Yantsis hauled the Sharks level with a quickfire double to complete his hat-trick before the end of the middle period.

Torran Anderson slammed the Sharks into the lead for the first time just over six minutes into the final period, but Tigers were level through Tate Shudra 26 seconds later.

McPhee netted the match-winner with his second of the evening, as he sealed a Christmas double over Solway Sharks, who Telford had beaten 7-3 in Shropshire on December 21.

Head coach Tom Watkins had led the Tigers to five wins in their last seven games in the NIHL.