Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Liverpool as record broken for winless start
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following defeat to Liverpool.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper was not at fault for either goal and did make some good saves, but still makes mistakes with his distribution.
Mixed afternoon: 5
Matt Doherty
The experienced defender struggled on the day, was not as good in possession and was caught out defensively a few times.
Struggled: 4
Yerson Mosquera
The defender had a better second and carried the ball out of defence well, despite his erratic behaviour.
Erratic: 5
Santi Bueno
Alongside his goal, S.Bueno had a good second half, was calmer in possession and did well defensively.
Goalscorer: 6