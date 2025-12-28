Builth take derby bragging rights

On the back of three straight defeats, the Bulls are looking over their shoulder at the bottom two.

And it did not start well for them when Arwyn Walby gave the Spamen the lead just before the break.

But from then on it was all Builth - who fired in three goals in the space of five second half minutes, courtesy of a Ryan Powell strike and a Jamie Evans double.

Evans grabbed his hat-trick with Builth running in a fifth late on.