Bowls league looks to drive the sport forward - bowls round-up

The December meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League heard that officers are determined to play a positive lead role in helping deliver the British Crown Green Bowling Association’s new development strategy.

Spearheaded locally by Bridgnorth-based county development officer Pauline Wilson, the Telford-based league has now taken on board her proposals for taking the first steps.

“We are starting on the Development Strategy by urging clubs to review their constitutions to bring them up to date with modern requirements, as well as reviewing the league’s own rules,” said a spokesman.

All bowlers now pay a £1 annual development fee and the strategy is aimed at core subjects like governance, communication, coaching, recruitment, safeguarding, juniors and inclusion within the sport.

But the initial potential changes required won’t be considered at the league’s AGM on January 27 as a whole host of rule proposals have already been approved to be voted on that night.

Provisional dates for next year’s competitions and team knockouts have been released and contact has been made with a potential new chairman to succeed Sean Round, who will stand down at the annual meeting.

The venue for the AGM, Wellington’s Bayley Club, will also host a DBS day on Saturday, February 21, with county checker Phil Scott available from 8am until 6pm, appointments to be booked via the Mike Beckett Bowls Results website.

Charitable cause

Presentation time – the Albrighton cheque is handed over to the Telford Guide Dogs group and two ambassador dogs

A Shropshire village bowling club has delivered some good news for a local charity.

Members of Albrighton BC raised £274 for the Telford Guide Dogs group and the money was presented at a club coffee morning on Friday.

“Although the club is focused on playing crown green bowls, we also think it important to support local charities,” said an Albrighton spokesperson.

“So well done to all our members who supported this fundraising effort, especially Ann Saxby the organiser and winner of the through-the-season Rosebowl competition which raised £170 of the money for this worthy cause."

The money was received by Rita McLaughlan, treasurer of the Telford Guide Dogs group, on Friday.