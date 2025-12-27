Some of it for good reason. Albion are in a slump not seen since at the club since the mid 1990s. They are 16th in the table, closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

And if results don't pick up in the next few weeks, then they could well find themselves in a relegation scrap.

The hope is that it doesn't come to that - but that is very much the reality of the situation at the moment.

Boxing Day's 2-1 defeat to Bristol City was the latest in a long line of miserable afternoons the Albion fans have had to endure this season so far.

Across the season there have been a fair few sticks the fans have used to beat Mason with.

Some maybe haven't been justified, and in the defence of the under fire Albion head coach, there are a string of games where they haven't taken one or three points purely because the players haven't been able to take advantage of the chances they have created.