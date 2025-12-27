The young midfielder joined Albion on loan in the summer - as the Baggies beat off competition from a host of clubs to land his signature on a season long loan deal.

However, he struggled to break into the Albion side earlier in the window and had an injury set back.

He was handed a first start in the shocking 3-0 defeat at Millwall - and he started just two more games and made nine substitute appearances before picking up a calf injury in the draw against Birmingham City in November.

And om Boxing Day it was reported that United will recall Collyer when they can in the New Year under the terms of his deal.