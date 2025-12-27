"It will be an emotional day" - Wolves and Liverpool come together to remember Diogo Jota

The superstar forward helped bring Wolves out of the Championship and shone in the Premier League before joining Liverpool in 2020, where he continued to impress for club and country as one of the most prolific and versatile attackers.

His shocking death from a car accident in the summer, alongside his brother Andre Silva, rocked both Wolves and Liverpool and the wider football community.

Today, both clubs face off in the Premier League for the first time since his tragic passing and Wolves head coach Rob Edwards - who was under-23s coach at Wolves when Jota played for the club - expects it to be an emotional afternoon.

He said: "I wasn't lucky enough to work with him directly, but whenever our paths crossed, he was just always really, really warm and really open to talking.

"Whenever I watched him play or had the pleasure of watching their training, he was just a top player and a top person.

"It was probably fleeting moments that our paths would cross in the corridor and I might pick his brains on something. Just a wonderful person.