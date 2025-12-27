"I'm getting really fed up" - Rob Edwards' frustrated reaction to Wolves' latest loss

Defeat at Liverpool made it seven since Edwards took over, 11 on the spin in the Premier League for the club and means Wolves have broken the record for a winless start to a Premier League season with 18 matches.

Despite being pleased with a much-improved second half, Edwards was frustrated at another loss for bottom-placed Wolves.

"It's another loss, so it's difficult," the head coach said.

"I said to the lads I'm getting really fed up of this and I know they're hurting as well. But then I know I'll watch the game back and maybe take some of the emotion out of it and feel some of the good things as well.

"The feeling in the second half, we need to try and harness that because what I saw was a team that was full of running, endeavour, brave, took risks and showed a lot of quality as well against a top team.