"He really does care" - Rob Edwards set for selection decision on struggling striker

The striker has struggled for form this season and has been heavily criticised by supporters, which was not helped by his penalty miss against Brentford.

West Ham have since made an early enquiry about signing him in January, while other clubs are also interested, and Edwards says he may drop the forward but does not question his commitment.

"There's a couple of ways to think about it," Edwards said when asked whether Larsen needs to be taken out of the firing line.

"We'll try and pick what we see is the right team to go and get a result at Liverpool, which is obviously a really difficult challenge.