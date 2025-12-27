'Diogo, Diogo': 16 pictures as Liverpool and Wolves fans pay emotional tribute to late Diogo Jota - as family watch on
Liverpool and Wolves fans paid a touching and emotional tribute to the late Diogo Jota - as the two sides met for the first time since his death.
The former Wolves forward, who left the club an went on to sign for Liverpool, died in a car crash alongside his brother Andre Silva earlier this year.
Fans gathered outside Anfield before the game to lay flowers and pay respects - as did Wolves players on Boxing Day.
It is the first time the two sides have met since his death - and his family, including his three children, were at the game as mascots, and watched on as a huge banner of Jota was unveiled.
And in the 20th minute of the game, which was Jota's squad number, fans on all sides of the ground rose to pay their respects with chants ringing out in tribute to their hero.
Here are a selection of photos from the touching tributes throughout the day: