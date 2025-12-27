Cheltenham 3-1 Shrewsbury - player ratings: One 4 and six 5s in dismal defeat
George Bennett gives his player ratings from Shrewsbury Town's 3-1 defeat against Cheltenham Town at the EV Charger Points Stadium.
WILL BROOK
Came close to keeping Isaac Hutchinson out from the spot and made a number of routine saves to keep the score down.
Challenging: 6
LUCA HOOLE
Beaten for pace by Jordan Thomas in the build-up to Adelakun's opener but did prevent Cheltenham from adding further damage late on.
Beaten: 6
TOM ANDERSON
Dealt well with the majority of his aerial battles but saw his lack of pace exposed when Bickerstaff streaked away for Cheltenham's second.
Exposed: 5
WILL BOYLE
Lost Adelakun for the opener and conceded a penalty with a clumsy trip on Arkell Jude-Boyd. Had a late goal ruled out for offside.
Struggled: 4
ISMEAL KABIA
Always looked to pick up attacking positions and showed great energy at times, but his final ball left a lot to be desired.
Disappointing: 5
TAYLOR PERRY
Had chances to bring the ball forward but was too negative in his play. Stopped Adelakun from adding further damage with a last-ditch challenge.
Negative: 5
JOSH RUFFELS
Won a few second balls in the centre of the park but never managed to produce anything of note with the ball.
Mixed: 5
SAM CLUCAS
The brightest performer from an attacking perspective, although he was unable to provide adequate cover to stop tricky Cheltenham winger Jordan Thomas.
OK: 6
GEORGE LLOYD
Never managed to get himself into the game at any stage against his former club, offering very little alongside Marquis in attack.
Poor: 5
ANTHONY SCULLY
Ineffective for the first hour but did win the free-kick that led to Marquis' consolation. Replaced by McDermott in the 69th-minute.
Ineffectual: 5
JOHN MARQUIS
Outbattled in most his duels but did seize the one chance that fell his way to pull one back for Shrewsbury.
Consolation: 6
Subs: Tommy McDermott (for Scully, 70) 5; Tom Sang (for Lloyd, 87)
Not used: Harrison, England, Benning, Aneke, Gray.