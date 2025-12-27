Cheltenham 3-1 Shrewsbury - player ratings: One 4 and six 5s in dismal defeat

WILL BROOK

Came close to keeping Isaac Hutchinson out from the spot and made a number of routine saves to keep the score down.

Challenging: 6

LUCA HOOLE

Beaten for pace by Jordan Thomas in the build-up to Adelakun's opener but did prevent Cheltenham from adding further damage late on.

Beaten: 6

TOM ANDERSON

Dealt well with the majority of his aerial battles but saw his lack of pace exposed when Bickerstaff streaked away for Cheltenham's second.

Exposed: 5

WILL BOYLE

Lost Adelakun for the opener and conceded a penalty with a clumsy trip on Arkell Jude-Boyd. Had a late goal ruled out for offside.

Struggled: 4

ISMEAL KABIA

Always looked to pick up attacking positions and showed great energy at times, but his final ball left a lot to be desired.

Disappointing: 5

TAYLOR PERRY

Had chances to bring the ball forward but was too negative in his play. Stopped Adelakun from adding further damage with a last-ditch challenge.

Negative: 5

JOSH RUFFELS

Won a few second balls in the centre of the park but never managed to produce anything of note with the ball.

Mixed: 5

SAM CLUCAS

The brightest performer from an attacking perspective, although he was unable to provide adequate cover to stop tricky Cheltenham winger Jordan Thomas.

OK: 6

GEORGE LLOYD

Never managed to get himself into the game at any stage against his former club, offering very little alongside Marquis in attack.

Poor: 5

ANTHONY SCULLY

Ineffective for the first hour but did win the free-kick that led to Marquis' consolation. Replaced by McDermott in the 69th-minute.

Ineffectual: 5

JOHN MARQUIS

Outbattled in most his duels but did seize the one chance that fell his way to pull one back for Shrewsbury.

Consolation: 6

Subs: Tommy McDermott (for Scully, 70) 5; Tom Sang (for Lloyd, 87)

Not used: Harrison, England, Benning, Aneke, Gray.

