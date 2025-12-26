The 21-year-old former Brighton youngster joined Albion on loan in the summer.

But he had to wait for his chance and his game time was limited amid injury issues.

He started just three games and made nine substitute appearances before he pulled up with a calf injury on his last outing for Albion in a 1-1 draw against Birmingham in late November.

There has been speculation over whether the midfielder would play again for Albion - after Ryan Mason confirmed the midfielder's injury would keep him out until the new year.

Now it appears that he is staying at Manchester United and will not return to Albion.

Collyer had already returned to United's Carrington training base for treatment on his calf issue.

Reports have stated that United have decided Collyer will not return to Albion in the New Year. At the moment, United have not informed Albion of their decision and the loan move cannot be cancelled until January 1.

However, Albion do expect that Collyer will not return to The Hawthorns.

According to reports, United either plan to keep him around to provide midfield competition should they lose players in the January transfer window.

However, several Championship clubs remain interested in Collyer, as they were in the summer, and he may well be sent out to another club for the second half of the season.

Elsewhere, it is expected that Albion will go into the market to replace the midfielder in the January transfer window.