Radnor boys end the year in fine style with five-star show

Despite the final result, it was the visiting Waterfallmen who made the brighter start to this final fixture of 2025 as they created several good opportunities during the opening 15 minutes.

Tommy Williams saw his third minute effort on the Goats' goal blocked before Max Evans had a shot blocked two minutes later after a free-kick was played into the Radnor penalty area.

Will France came close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors, but his close-range effort thundered back off the crossbar.

Billy Clarke was played through into the penalty area three minutes later, but home keeper Otto Jones came off his line to make a brave save.

The New Radnor outfit slowly warmed to the festive proceedings as Joey Price fired wide before Ieuan Price's low drive was turned behind by Llanrhaeadr goalkeeper Jack Jones.

Matt Croose's shot on the turn was deflected behind for another corner, and Dan Fewick-Lofts headed wide of the target from the subsequent set-piece.

Radnor ended the year on a high with a win

Croose was unable to apply the vital touch to Nathan Weale's inviting cross prior to Otto Jones making a pair of crucial saves to deny both Will Roberts-Morris and Clarke.

Weale attempted a hopeful effort from over 25 yards in the final minute of the first-half, but did not trouble Jones in the visitors' goal.

Otto Jones had to be alert in the opening minute after the interval to make a smart save to keep out a shot from Roberts-Morris.

Croose's header was saved from a 55th minute corner before the Goats broke the deadlock two minutes later when Joey Price ran on to a well-timed pass from Croose and slid the ball past Jones.

The Tanat Valley outfit had an opportunity to level the scores in the 66th minute, when Roberts-Morris raced through on goal, but once again Otto Jones came to the rescue of the New Radnor club with another key save.

Joey Price's effort from the edge of the penalty was blocked area four minutes later before the lead was doubled after 72 minutes when Croose took advantage of a sliced clearance by Jack Jones and headed home the loose ball.

Radnor and Llanrhaeadr battle it out at The Bypass

Joey Price's free-kick was saved six minutes later before Lewis Morris directed a low strike wide of goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Radnor increased their advantage when Croose's low cross from the right was unfortunately turned into his own net by substitute Sean Jones.

Joey Price scored his second goal of the afternoon two minutes later when he was allowed the time to sweep home a cross from substitute Owen Anning.

Summer signing Anning completed the scoring in the 90th minute when he fired home past Jack Jones to end 2025 on a high note for the Goats. Radnor Valley can now enjoy the festive season before looking forward to a local derby at Knighton Town to commence the new year on Saturday, January 3.