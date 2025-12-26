Newport swimmers serve up a Christmas cracker

The talented squad of 34 competed in the event at Wolverhampton Central Baths, showing their strength across all age groups and disciplines by taking home 23 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Newport head coach Claire Williams praised the team's achievements, saying: "I am absolutely delighted with how our swimmers performed. Newport may be a small club, but we are certainly mighty.

"Our swimmers showed real determination and delivered some fantastic results. As well as the medals, they achieved 76 personal best times with many hitting Shropshire qualifying times ahead of January' County Championships.

"We're also incredibly grateful to Telford Aqua Swimming Club for their partnership in hosting this event.

"The Christmas Cracker open meet was the first licensed level three meet jointly hosted by Newport and Telford Aqua and featured 24 events across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley disciplines for swimmers aged nine and over.

The competition attracted swimmers from 12 clubs across Shropshire and the wider Midlands.

Newport club chair and lead referee at the gala, Megan Frost thanked the volunteers who made the event possible.

“Events like this simply couldn’t happen without the support of our volunteers and officials," she said.

"We’re grateful to everyone who gave their time to ensure the day ran smoothly.”

The successful hosting and strong performance reflect Newport's continued development as a competitive swimming club, building on its reputation for producing talented swimmers despite its smaller size.

To learn more about Newport & District Swimming Club visit https://nadaswimclub.org.uk/.