'Never say never' - Michael Appleton casts doubt over Sam Stubbs' future

Appleton revealed in his pre-match comments that Stubbs would not be included in the match day 18 due to a discipline issue.



Stubbs has not featured for Shrewsbury since picking up a suspension during a 1-1 draw against Grimsby Town at Croud Meadow on December 9.

The 27-year-old, who arrived at the club in the summer, was named on the bench in a 1-0 defeat against Chesterfield on Saturday upon his return.

And the Shrewsbury boss has cast doubt over his future in Shropshire after he sat out a dismal 3-1 defeat at his former club Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day.

Stubbs will not be involved at Grimsby

Michael Appleton omitted Sam Stubbs from the squad for the defeat at Cheltenham due to a discipline issue.

"No, he won't be," Appleton responded when asked if Stubbs will be in the squad for Grimsby.

"[Is there a way back for him?] Right now, no, but you never say never."

The January window is on the horizon and Appleton has been vocal about the need to bring in players during the winter, especially at the top end of the pitch.

But Appleton has also admitted that there are potentially three or four players that will need to leave the club next month.

"I said it probably two or three weeks ago that we are in a scenario where there are a few bodies that need to come into the group to bring the quality up," he added.

"It's fair to say that there are probably three or four to leave. The quicker they do that, the better.

"I'd like to think so [that deals are closer] but I'm not in full control of those situations in terms of the players, the agents, potential clubs they're going to.

"All I can do is reiterate and make it clear to the players who could be leaving that we think it's best for all parties that they move on and play elsewhere."