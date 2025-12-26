"It doesn't concern me" - Wolves boss on players forcing moves and club's January 'control'

Jorgen Strand Larsen is already attracting interest from West Ham and other Premier League clubs, while Joao Gomes and Andre both have admirers ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Wolves are not training on Christmas Day but are at Compton on Boxing Day ahead of their trip to Liverpool and Edwards says he has seen no signs of players forcing a move, but he does admit that could change in the coming weeks.

"It doesn't concern me," the head coach said.

"What concerns me and what I want is players who want to be here and represent Wolves. That's the most important thing.

"Over the next few weeks that might be interesting, we might see more.

"I haven't felt or heard anything at all on that at the moment so I can't comment on it right now. But all I want and what does concern me, is players that want to be here, want to represent the club and do well for the club."

Wolves and Edwards are keen to do some business in January and players are expected to come and go.