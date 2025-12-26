Shropshire Star
Close

"I cannot stomach" - Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury's defeat at Cheltenham

Michael Appleton says he "cannot stomach" the first half performance during Shrewsbury Town's 3-1 defeat against Cheltenham Town at the EV Charger Points Stadium on Boxing Day.

Plus
By George Bennett
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: "I cannot stomach" - Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury's defeat at Cheltenham
Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time

Hakeeb Adelakun ghosted in unmarked at the back post to open the scoring in the 14th-minute and turned provider for Jake Bickerstaff after the half-hour mark. 

Isaac Hutchinson added a third from the spot at the start of the second half, after Will Boyle upended Arkell Jude-Boyd inside the box. 

John Marquis scored a consolation just past the hour, but the damage was ultimately done prior to that.

"It's difficult to look beyond the first half. I've managed quite a lot of games and a lot of games, but the first half was as bad as it gets for me," Appleton conceded.

"I can take players kicking the ball out of play, having a poor touch, misplacing a cross or scuffing a shot. All of the technical sides of it, but I can't stomach a lack of intensity, application or energy. 

"All of those things that you don't really have to pay for. They should come naturally and be part of your makeup. 