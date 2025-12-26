"I cannot stomach" - Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury's defeat at Cheltenham

Hakeeb Adelakun ghosted in unmarked at the back post to open the scoring in the 14th-minute and turned provider for Jake Bickerstaff after the half-hour mark.

Isaac Hutchinson added a third from the spot at the start of the second half, after Will Boyle upended Arkell Jude-Boyd inside the box.

John Marquis scored a consolation just past the hour, but the damage was ultimately done prior to that.

"It's difficult to look beyond the first half. I've managed quite a lot of games and a lot of games, but the first half was as bad as it gets for me," Appleton conceded.

"I can take players kicking the ball out of play, having a poor touch, misplacing a cross or scuffing a shot. All of the technical sides of it, but I can't stomach a lack of intensity, application or energy.

"All of those things that you don't really have to pay for. They should come naturally and be part of your makeup.