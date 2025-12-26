Jota, who arrived in England with Wolves and became a club hero before going on to join Liverpool - was killed in a car crash in Spain in July alongside his brother Andre Silva.

The news shocked the footballing world - with huge tributes paid at Molineux and on Merseyside.

Saturday's clash at Anfield will be the first time the two sides have met since Jota's passing - and in a touching tribute to the late forward, both of his son's will join the official mascots for the game.

Dinis and Duarte, two of Jota's three children, who join the matchday mascots on the pitch before the game.

In his programme notes before the clash at Anfield, Arne Slot has paid tribute to Jota and stated that he hopes the affection Jota is held in can bring his family 'solace'.

He said: "Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened," said Slot.

"Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him.

"It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort – if that is even possible – but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace."