Saints looking to build on solid foundations - TNS preview

Saints, who are 10 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, have not played since winning 2-0 at Briton Ferry Llansawel on December 9.

That was their third league victory a row following earlier wins against Caernarfon Town and Flint Town United, with Saints preventing the opposition from scoring in all three games.

“Obviously brilliant to get another clean sheet,” said TNS central defender Jack Bodenham, reflecting on his side’s latest victory. "I think that’s three on the bounce now in the league.

“Something that we’ve been focusing on quite a lot because we’ve conceded a couple of goals prior to them three clean sheets, so to have nailed that down is brilliant.”

TNS last met Bala in September when goals from Ryan Brobbel and Bodenham gave them a 2-0 away league victory at Maes Tegid.

Saints will follow up the Park Hall clash against ninth-placed Bala with a New Year’s Eve trip to second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Last Sunday’s 4-2 win over Briton Ferry Llansawel saw Nomads, who have a game in hand on Saints, reduce the gap between themselves and Craig Harrison’s table-toppers to 10 points.

Saints are enjoying another impressive league campaign after winning 15, drawing two and losing just two of their JD Cymru Premier matches so far this season.

TNS are also through to the Nathaniel MG Cup final - the Welsh League Cup - and will face Barry Town United in the final at the DragonBet Stadium in Bridgend on Saturday, February 28.