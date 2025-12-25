Liverpool v Wolves preview: Rob Edwards considering first start for young forward

The 18-year-old has been used consistently from the bench since Edwards was appointed and has been one of few positives in an otherwise difficult time for the club.

Mane has made seven Premier League appearances in his short career to date, all from the bench, but there have been calls for him to start following some lively attacking displays and Edwards admits he is considering making that move sooner rather than later.

The head coach said: "Mane has done really, really well. He's certainly getting to the point at the moment where the kid's looking ready.

"He's looking like he can affect the game, which is really encouraging for us.

"He's getting more and more time as the weeks go on. He keeps going the way he is and keeps training the way he is then he'll earn his start, there's no doubt about it."

He added: "It's a bit of sink or swim.

"Sometimes circumstances happen, sometimes you get in and you just earn it, sometimes it's because of injury and there's a bit of circumstance around it as well.

"There's one or two away, one or two injuries, but he's earning it as well. It's not just because of circumstances.

"I think he's believing in himself, which is really, really good. That's encouraging.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him because I know there's probably a lot of doom and gloom at the moment. He's one shining light that people will talk about, but I don't want all the expectation all of a sudden to go on him and to damage him either.

"Let's just make sure everyone looks after him, please."

Wolves had five academy products on the bench against Brentford due to a long list of unavailable senior players.

Toti Gomes will be out for 'a significant period of time' with a hamstring injury, according to Edwards, who was vague and said it would be 'weeks' on the sidelines.

However, Yerson Mosquera is back from suspension, while Hugo Bueno is hoped to be fit again, meaning Wolves may only have a couple young players in the squad.

On the academy pathway, Edwards added: "There is a way through. Ultimately, they've got to be good enough and that is the bottom line.

"It would be an opportunity for us if they've got the right attitude and they're good enough, then there's no doubt.

"I'd love to give young players an opportunity here. Nothing would give me greater pleasure, but we're in a competitive business and we've got to try and get results as well.

"It's about trying to find that balance, but if they deserve it, then they'll get that chance.

"We'll be using the lads a lot in the training and then we'll see if that warrants appearances in the games.

"We'll see what January brings and what we're able to do as well and what kind of position we're in, in that medium-term."

Winless Wolves face a stern test against Liverpool, knowing if they fail to win they will break the record for a winless start to a Premier League start, stretching it to 18 games.

"I'm just thinking about the game itself," Edwards said.

"We're looking forward to another really difficult game, but going to Anfield is always enjoyable. It's a real challenge.

"It's one of the most difficult ones, but one of the ones you look to. It's always an incredible atmosphere there.

"It's another game, it's another opportunity for us."