Bridgnorth look to kick draw habit as Alport target first win in three months - non-league previews

The Midland League Division One outfit have had to settle for a share of the spoils in their last three outings with Griffiths admitting they have thrown six points away.

Their latest draw saw a dramatic ending as Coventry Copsewood came from 2-0 down with the equaliser being scored by their goalkeeper in the last minute.

"It’s a bit frustrating at the moment,” said Griffiths, whose side travel to Wednesfield on Boxing Day. “In the three games, there was only the second half on Saturday where we haven’t dominated.

"It’s not just happening for us at the moment and we need to kill reams off when we are dominant.”

Griffiths has moved to bolster his striking options. Mason Heather has joined on loan from Halesowen Town, while he has put in seven days notice for Wednesfield Community’s Suar Dedja.

In the Midland Premier, Whitchurch Alport will hope to end their year with victory at Winsford United, having not tasted victory in the league for more than three months.

Shifnal Town will be looking to climb back into the Northern One West play-off places when they host Congleton Town on Boxing Day.

Seventh-placed Town are just two points behind second-placed Avro in a congested top end of the table.

There are two Boxing Day derbies in North West Counties League Division One South as mid-table Allscott Heath host second-placed Telford Town and Shawbury United take on Haughmond in a clash between two sides in the bottom three.

Elsewhere, Market Drayton Town will be looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they travel to third-placed Eccleshall.

The hosts, managed by Liam Kelly, boast Levi Hunter and Nicky Parker among others formerly of the Greenfields club. Other ex-Drayton men have represented Eccleshall this term but have since moved on.

"It's a really, really tough place to go at the minute, Pershall Park," Drayton boss Dan Dawson said. "They have some really good players, some we know really well, there's a core of ex-Drayton players in that side.

"We'll be going there to try to get three points. We're on a run of one defeat in eight now in the league.

"We're really building some momentum and I want to keep that going on Boxing Day.

"We're four unbeaten with two or three wins. We're pretty happy and want to keep it going."

Ludlow Town visit a Wellington side in the bottom three of Hellenic League Division One, having seen manager Sean Evans step aside this week. Ludlow are eight points ahead of tomorrow's hosts.