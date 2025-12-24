West Brom fans left baffled as Albion dealt huge Alfie Gilchrist blow with red card decision made

The former Chelsea defender was given his marching orders just minutes after coming off the bench in Saturday's defeat at Hull City.

The decision to send Gilchrist off for alleged serious foul play baffled players and fans alike - with the decision by the referee coming in for heavy criticism online.

Albion immediately appealed the decision and many believed it would be overturned.

However, surprisingly the EFL has stuck by its decision and it remains in place, with Gilchrist now facing a three match ban.

In a statement, Albion said: "Albion have been unsuccessful in their appeal against the red card shown to Alfie Gilchrist during Saturday’s game at Hull City.

"The 22-year-old will now serve a three-match suspension, and is next available for the Sky Bet Championship fixture against Leicester City on Monday, January 5 (ko 8pm)."