"We don't have time or energy to feel sorry for ourselves" - Matt Doherty's latest message to Wolves team-mates

A 10th consecutive top flight defeat to Brentford saw Wolves go 17 matches without a win this season, prompting Doherty to tell some home truths in a post-match interview.

Now, the defender has doubled down and called on every player to fight to turn it around.

He said: “I still feel the same. We were in the game for a period of time, and then it got to an hour in where we had to try and win the game, and I don't know happened then. Do we lose a little bit of focus? Are we working hard enough?

"They’re questions that we can ask each other, and I'm not excluded from any criticism, I'm included in that completely. The moment to try and win a game, we're coming a bit unstuck, and it's up to us as players to figure it out.

“It's the hardest league in the world, you're not going to get anything given to you, so it’s up to us to produce some magic, but also keep the ball out of the net.

"We don't have time or energy to feel sorry for ourselves, we have to just wake up for training every day, chest up, head high and work as hard as we possibly can.

"At the moment, there are 19 other teams ripping the Premier League away from us, and we need to fight back, even if the end result is the same. There are ways to go about it, and I'd rather do it a certain way, and not the way that we're doing at the moment.”

Doherty has spent the vast majority of his career at Wolves after making the move over from Ireland as a youngster.

He admits the club's current struggles 'hurts a lot' and he is desperate to make improvements.

Doherty added: “The club's given me absolutely everything I have in my whole life.

"They took a chance at me when I was 18 years old, when they maybe didn't have to, they could have got rid of me, I'm sure, loads of times.

"Until I was here at Nuno, I was never the most professional. I never lived typical lifestyle of not going out and having my head down, I always loved to do all that stuff. So, there were plenty of times where they could have gone in a different way, but they stood by me, and they believed in me the whole way.

"The club's given me everything, I couldn't be more grateful, and that's why this hurts a lot.”

Rob Edwards has been unable to find that elusive first win since he took over from Vitor Pereira and Doherty says the players have not done enough.

“Obviously, we've not started off well enough for him," he said.

"The coaching staff have not been the issue at all, we've been coached well, our game plans have been good, we're just making, as players, individual mistakes.

"This is all of us, it’s not just the 11 that played the last game or the game before, it's everybody who's played this season, we've all made individual mistakes.

"None of us have reached the level, myself included, of last year, and that just creates a perfect storm of things not going well, and when you're not winning games Premier League, that slippery slope is tough to get off because you don’t get given anything.”