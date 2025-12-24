Shropshire Star
The expert, the Italian and the Arsenal man: West Brom's technical directors as Albion confirm plans for appointment

Amid the update on West Brom's financial position - president Andrew Nestor gave an interesting line in his statement on Tuesday.

By Jonny Drury
Nestor delivered a lengthy update to Albion fans ahead of the January transfer window and the festive period.

And in amongst his statement - he confirmed West Brom are on the lookout for a technical director.

It has been a position that Nestor held, under the position title of sporting director before assuming the role as president.

Prior to Nestor becoming 'sporting director' in 2024 - it had been some time since Albion had someone in that position, following Luke Dowling's departure from the club in 2021.

Since Albion first created the role, there have been a number of people who have taken it on in various different guises and with different cross overs.

Here are a few and a look at what happened to them:

Dan Ashworth

It speaks for itself that Ashworth remains one of the best in the business.

A former academy manager, Ashworth had the technical director role created for him by Peace, as a bridge between himself and the manager during Tony Mowbray's first spell in charge.

At the time, as Ashworth explained on an episode of the Baggies Broadcast, it was a pioneering move. The technical director role was one that wasn't really around in English football at the time.

Ashworth developed a highly successful recruitment strategy, that led to eight straight years in the top flight.

Dan Ashworth, centre, speaking with John Homer, left, with Baggies legend Ally Robertson watching on at this week's football memories group at the Hawthorns Hub. Pic: The Albion Foundation/X
