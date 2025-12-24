The expert, the Italian and the Arsenal man: West Brom's technical directors as Albion confirm plans for appointment

Nestor delivered a lengthy update to Albion fans ahead of the January transfer window and the festive period.

And in amongst his statement - he confirmed West Brom are on the lookout for a technical director.

It has been a position that Nestor held, under the position title of sporting director before assuming the role as president.

Prior to Nestor becoming 'sporting director' in 2024 - it had been some time since Albion had someone in that position, following Luke Dowling's departure from the club in 2021.

Since Albion first created the role, there have been a number of people who have taken it on in various different guises and with different cross overs.

Here are a few and a look at what happened to them:

Dan Ashworth

It speaks for itself that Ashworth remains one of the best in the business.

A former academy manager, Ashworth had the technical director role created for him by Peace, as a bridge between himself and the manager during Tony Mowbray's first spell in charge.

At the time, as Ashworth explained on an episode of the Baggies Broadcast, it was a pioneering move. The technical director role was one that wasn't really around in English football at the time.

Ashworth developed a highly successful recruitment strategy, that led to eight straight years in the top flight.