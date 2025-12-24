Ludlow Town boss Evans is stepping down

​Evans was set for talks with club chairman Dave Hall this week to discuss a number of issues, but has made his mind up that he needs to take a break from the constant battle with availability issues and the off-pitch workload.

The matter came to a head last weekend when Ludlow were forced to call off their scheduled clash at Chipping Sodbury Town because they couldn’t field a team.

Evans has been involved with Ludlow as a player and manager for six years and, alongside assistant Chris Waldron, guided them to the Salop Leisure League title two seasons ago and promotion to the Hellenic League.

Ludlow finished ninth during a promising first season in Division One, but this term has seen constant commitment issues with players.

"Last weekend was the final nail in the coffin for me,” said Evans. "I was embarrassed that we couldn’t get a team out. We had nine players and we were ringing around on Saturday morning trying to get players.

"I asked if I could take some more players from the reserves but no one else wanted to come. The reserve team game went ahead and the first team game didn’t. The first team is the first for a reason and it should come first.

“But as manager the responsibility stops with me. If I can’t get 11 players out then I don’t deserve to be a manager. That’s how I felt last Saturday and I think me stepping away is the best thing to do.

"The enjoyment has been sucked out of me and I need to step away and take a break.

"I'm a Ludlow lad and love the club, so I'm not saying I won't be back at some point, but in the short term I need to step away."

Waldron will be in charge for Saturday’s clash away to Wellington.