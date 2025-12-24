Key Chelsea duo back in contention for Aston Villa clash

Delap’s recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained during the draw with Bournemouth on December 6 is reason to be particularly cheerful as it had looked like being a lengthier lay-off for the £30million striker.

The 22-year-old is yet to score his first Premier League goal since moving from Ipswich in the summer, having missed around 10 weeks of the season, mostly with a groin problem picked up on his first home start in August.

The return of Estevao, who has not played since coming on as a late substitute in the December 13 win over Everton, also reinforces Maresca’s options.

“Estevao is available for Saturday and also Liam Delap,” the Italian said. “We didn’t know exactly how long (Delap) needed to be out. Very happy for both.”

The game against Unai Emery’s high-flying team will bring face to face two of the main contenders to start at number 10 for England at next summer’s World Cup.

Villa’s Morgan Rogers is enjoying a wonderful season and has so far outshone Cole Palmer, whose campaign has been disrupted by injury but who Maresca says is now ready to play 90 minutes, yet the Chelsea boss would not trade the two England forwards.

“No, because I love Cole and Cole is my player,” he said. “It’s a good option for (England manager) Thomas (Tuchel) but at the end it’s his decision.”

Reece James is enjoying his best season in years after seeming to have finally put behind him the injury woes that hampered previous campaigns.

His contributions in turning around Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle – in which Chelsea trailed 2-0 before their captain’s free-kick goal early in the second half – were further sign that he is fulfilling the leadership role expected by Maresca.

Asked whether James is behaving like the captain he wants, Maresca said: “Absolutely, yes. He is growing in terms of leadership, in terms of playing more minutes. This is why we are happy, because first of all he can be fit and healthy, and then because he can be a leader.

“He is one of the main players. He’s an academy player, he’s the captain, when he’s fit he’s one of the best players we have, no doubt.”

Maresca was asked whether the club had plans to recruit during January and appeared to become impatient with the line of questioning.

“I know I need to repeat every press conference exactly the same,” he said. “Before Newcastle I spoke about my relationship with the club and said it is good. I spoke about Estevao and Delap back and now I need to repeat.

“I spoke about wide players (in the transfer market), and before Newcastle I said I’m in love with the squad that we have. I don’t think we need to do something.

“The next (press conference) I will answer the same question again.”