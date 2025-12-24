Fan column: Increasing disenchantment damaging Wolves

With protests escalating, the club temporarily at least caught the dissenters on the hop.

The departure of Jeff Shi was conducted surprisingly quickly and his demise left the prime target for abuse out of the equation.

There were no animated pre-match protests outside the Billy Wright Stand last Saturday in contrast to the fevered response prior to the Manchester United game. The numbers were fewer, the absenteeism mirroring the increasing disenchantment.

The agitation was notably muted; there were no symbolic late entries to the stadium; the vast number of empty seats at kick-off remained unoccupied for the entire duration of the game. Three seats empty to my right and another couple to my left; fans apathetic and disillusioned voting with their feet.