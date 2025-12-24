Cosmin stars with a five-goal salvo

Ghita netted five-times as FC Nations Development powered to a 7-2 at Ercall Aces in Division One.

Logan Mansell and Jake Tunstall joined Ghita on the scoresheet as Nations climbed to fifth in the table.

Ercall 1975 also hit a magnificent seven as they signed off 2025 on a high.

They powered to an emphatic victory in their home clash with Haughmond Development, finding the back of the net seven times without reply.

Owen Rigby led the victory charge with a hat-trick.

Goals from Nathan Hawley, Rigby and Connor Smith saw Ercall lead 3-0 at half-time.

Substitute Harrison Gregory added the fourth just after the hour mark before Rigby bagged his second.

Another substitute, Jenson Baynes, added his name to the scoresheet with Rigby completing his treble two minutes from full-time.

In the Premier Division, FC Nations are up to third in the standings following a comfortable 4-0 success at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Telford Town Reserves and Bridgnorth Spartans shared the spoils following a 2-2 draw.

William Wells struck twice for Telford with Sam Owen and Sam Preece finding the net for the visiting Spartans.

