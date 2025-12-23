"They all need to hear it" - Wolves boss backs Matt Doherty's post match comments

The experienced defender was frustrated at the defeat to Brentford and spoke candidly about Wolves not being good enough and questioned his team-mates' fight.

It was well-received by supporters and Edwards has endorsed what Doherty said.

"He can say it, they all need to hear it," the head coach said when asked if he was comfortable with those comments being made publicly.

"I was told about it in the comments but I've got no problem with him saying it. We need to have high standards here.