Striker backed to improve form and 'turn around' Wolves career

The striker missed a penalty against Brentford and has come under intense criticism from Wolves fans after a series of poor performances.

West Ham United are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in the Norwegian in January, but Edwards has backed the forward to get out of his Wolves slump.

"As a player, you can always turn things around," he said.

"That's always achievable, but that'll be done by really hard work and good performances and all of us trying to get around him and each other.

"We're all in this together, I don't want to single out one individual.