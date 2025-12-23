Market Drayton Town expects a Christmas cracker of a test against high-flyers

The Gingerbread Men face a huge test of their improving credentials in Staffordshire against third-placed Eccleshall in the North West Counties First Division South.

Dawson's side have lost just once in eight games and following another free weekend have a challenging contest against their local rivals.

The hosts, managed by Liam Kelly, boast Levi Hunter and Nicky Parker among others formerly of the Greenfields club. Other ex-Drayton men have represented Eccleshall this term but have since moved on.

"It's a really, really tough place to go at the minute, Pershall Park," Dawson said.

"They have some really good players, some we know really well, there's a core of ex-Drayton players in that side.

"We'll be going there to try to get three points. We're on a run of one defeat in eight now in the league.

"We're really building some momentum and I want to keep that going on Boxing Day.

"We're four unbeaten with two or three wins. We're pretty happy and want to keep it going."

The festive period is not a busy one for Dawson and his troops given the Boxing Day trip is followed by just one more clash, at home to play-off chasing Sandbach United on Saturday, January 3. Drayton have moved towards mid-table with the improved form.

Drayton's last action was the goalless draw at Wolverhampton Casuals in tricky conditions two Saturdays ago.