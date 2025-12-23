Liam Keen comment: Refreshing Matt Doherty interview just what Wolves needed

Rob Edwards' side slipped to a 10th consecutive Premier League defeat, making it just two points from 17 matches, with a dire afternoon at Molineux against a very average Brentford side.

The Bees did not have to be particularly good as Wolves - hindered by several senior players missing the game - gifted them goals and offered next to nothing offensively.

It would have been easy for Doherty to spout cliches and get out of the obligatory interview with Premier League Productions (PLP) without saying very much.

Plenty of players do it, spending two or three minutes offering little of any value.

But Doherty, who turns 34-years-old in the New Year and has spent the vast majority of his career at Wolves, gave lengthy and meaningful answers in his interview that lasted for more than seven minutes.

He is a very passionate player who cares deeply about the football club. He understands what it means to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers and what the fans are going through, and that showed.