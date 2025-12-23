Kevin Wilkin gives fitness update on AFC Telford United defender

The left-back was withdrawn a few minutes before the end of Saturday's 2-0 victory at Buxton, but boss Kevin Wilkin appeared relaxed about the possibility of him missing out on Friday.

“I don't think there's anything too much to worry about there, but I don't want to speak out of turn," said Wilkin. "It’s a bit precautionary.

"We know Jamie (Meddows) can fill in that role. You've got the legs and energy of Charlie (Williams); you can bring them on there.

"Ola (Lawal), Rhys Hilton hasn't got off the bench (on Saturday), and he'll be unfortunate. He trained really well with us on Thursday.

"Jimmy (Armson) being off the bench and scoring a goal last Saturday and not starting… they'd have a case to say they're a little bit hard done by, but sometimes that's kind of the situation you want to find yourself in as a manager, where you're having to make difficult decisions and you've got good players at your disposal.”