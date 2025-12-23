"I know that trust has to be rebuilt through actions, not words" - interim chairman's message to Wolves fans

Shi replaced namesake Jeff in the hotseat at the end of last week amid growing discontent from supporters over Wolves' disastrous start to the season.

He reaffirmed Fosun's 'long-term commitment' to Wolves in an open letter and wrote: "I recognise the current strength of feeling among supporters comes from your deep loyalty and pride in this club. Wolves means something special to this city and to its people. Frustration, criticism and emotion reflect high standards and a genuine desire to see the club succeed. I have heard you, and I know that trust has to be rebuilt through actions, not words.

"I want to start by acknowledging where we are. The first half of this season has fallen well short of our expectations. The results and performances have been disappointing, the situation is not acceptable, and this has been painful for everyone who cares about Wolves.

"As we work through this difficult period, I would like to ask for your support and patience, which I understand is a huge ask after recent months. My focus is on helping the club move forward with clarity and purpose, supporting those responsible for delivering change on the pitch and across the club, and ensuring everyone is aligned behind a clear direction.

"You will always play a huge part in this club’s future. We understand our responsibility to you – to be open, to communicate clearly, and to take accountability for our decisions. In difficult moments, your belief and encouragement matter. We want Molineux to remain a place that challenges players, but also supports them, and where the collective strength of our supporters can help lift performance when it matters most.

"On behalf of the board and our shareholders, I want to reaffirm our long-term commitment to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Our focus is on the club’s sustainable development - building a team with a clear identity, belief, and a strong work ethic that supporters can be proud of. We are fully committed to supporting the club as we navigate through current challenges and look ahead to better times, that I am certain will come, with time and hard work.

"Football is built on moments of resilience and response. Difficult periods do not define a club - how it reacts to them does. Wolves has always been a club that fights back against the odds, and I believe that spirit still runs strongly through this club, this city, and its supporters.

"Thank you for your passion, your loyalty, and your commitment to Wolves. I hope you all have a very happy and peaceful Christmas with your families, and I also hope that 2026 can be better year for our club.

"Let us work together to build what comes next."