Dave Edwards: Wolves need football experience in behind scenes shake-up

It got to a really tough position for him with the emotion in the fan base and how the fans feel that the football club is being run.

He was new into football when he arrived in 2016 and I was at the football club then and had numerous conversations with him.

His heart was always in the right place, he was desperate for Wolves to be a success. He really listened to everyone and tried to implement the right changes.

The first few years were unbelievable, he took Wolves to places we would never have dreamt of. Jeff was a big part of that success.

Towards the end you could see what was happening on the pitch was being affected by certain decisions being made and it was really unfortunate that it ended like that.

Moving forward, the next appointment is so important. I think having someone come in with some football experience is key because we're going through a huge transition as a football club, like we were when Fosun first came in.

Nathan Shi has come in as interim but for long-term success the permanent appointment will have to be thought through by Fosun carefully and hopefully they get it right.

I felt the decision probably rallied the fans at Molineux. The atmosphere was very good. It's been difficult for the players to play in recent games, but I feel like everyone came together against Brentford and saw it as a real opportunity to get that elusive win.