Dave Edwards: A missed opportunity for Shrewsbury in narrow defeat

They could have gone five points clear, which would make everyone breathe a little easier at Christmas and they didn't do a lot wrong in the game, they just weren't clinical enough.

Unfortunately, they're up against a free-scoring Chesterfield team who scored the second most goals in the league, only behind MK Dons.

They're in the play-off positions, Paul Cook is a very experienced manager at this level and they've got some good players with more resources than Shrewsbury.

But if you look at the game as a whole and the momentum of the game, you wouldn't think that was the case. I thought Shrewsbury were the better team by far.

Chesterfield didn't play to their usual level, but Shrewsbury just couldn't take their chances.

In that first half in particular, I thought Town were impressive. They showed lots of energy, lots of pace in the team with Ismeal Kabia down that right-hand side. I love the way he links up with Luca Hoole. They have a very good relationship and create lots of chances. They just played with real intensity, high energy.

We got ourselves on the front foot early and had a big chance with Sam Clucas, who should do better with the quality of his left foot. He had another chance not too long after and should do better again.