Wolves Fans' Verdict v Brentford: Hopes dashed after poor Molineux performance

Clive Smith

There is nothing to say about this game that hasn't already been said. What looked like our easiest remaining fixture, coupled with the Arsenal performance, gave us hope at the start.

That hope was fairly quickly dashed. Although it remained 0-0 until the break there was little to suggest this might indeed be our day. Allowing the opposition to dictate the tempo of the game, despite them also looking a poor side, was another demoralising experience. A good save from Sa was the only significant first half action worthy of a mention although the forward endeavour from Wolfe was a highlight.

Yet again the crowd seemed unwilling to offer any encouragement of note. The players looked anxious whenever they were in possession with so many first time balls played with unnecessary haste.

Rather than us starting the second half with renewed vigour, instead it was Brentford - they had three chances to score within five minutes, Sa twice coming to the rescue.

The writing was clearly on the wall.