When it got to the fourth game and Ryan Mason had steered the Baggies to their third win from the opening four games - many were starting to dream early about what the new head coach could deliver.

However, things have changed.

Heading into the festive period, Albion may not be well off the pace points wise when it comes to looking at the play-offs, but the table makes for grim reading.

Albion are 16th in the table - and since those three early wins they have only picked up five more victories.

When it comes to the away form table - Albion's run is rotten with their latest defeat at Hull being their eighth consecutive loss on the road this season.

West Brom in action during their trip to Hull City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

They are still only seven points off the top six in what is a tight and compact league - but how have things changed in terms of promotion and play-off odds?

Back in May, at the end of last season and before they had appointed a successor to Tony Mowbray, Albion were eighth favourites at 11/2 to finally get back up to the Premier League.

Then in July, following summer transfer activity their odds had drifted ever so slightly out to 11/2 - with the Baggies 20/1 to win the title.

So how are things looking as we head into the festive break - almost a half way through the season?

They have dropped - a lot.

Albion are now 15th favourites to go on and win promotion from this position - and have been given odds of 18/1 to achieve that feat.

And in terms of the play-offs it is similar.

It may be tight, but Albion are currently 15th favourites just to get in the top six - and are available at odds of 9/2