Telford Tigers sign off for Christmas with stylish win over Solway Sharks

They had been comfortably beaten 8-3 at Sheffield Steeldogs just 48 hours earlier, but registered their second win in two games to sit seventh in the NIHL National Division.

Tigers led 2-0 at the end of the first period after Eric Henderson opened the scoring and David Thompson doubled their advantage.

Duncan Speirs halved the deficit for the hosts after the restart, but Harry Ferguson immediately restored the Tigers' two-goal cushion when he added the finishing touches following interchange between Henderson and Thomson.

Patrick Brown was set-up by Mitchell King to make it 4-1 to Telford and Louie Newell latched on to a pass from Tate Shudra to add a fifth.

The visitors called a timeout after conceding the fifth and pulled two goals back through Jonathan Yantsis and Jake Bolton before the end of the second period.

Any fears of a potential fightback by the Sharks were extinguished in the second period when Oli Hunt and Shudra netted to put the seal on the win during the final period.