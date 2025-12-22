The experienced defender who is in his second spell at the club stated that Wolves players were 'afraid and scared to win'.

In an honest interview - he also laid down a challenge to his team mates and questioned whether they want to be remembered as 'cowards', after the latest defeat saw them break more Premier League records.

They go into the Christmas period with just two points on the board - with two tough clashes against Liverpool and Manchester United coming up before the New Year.

Doherty's comments have been widely praised by the Wolves fans - and they earned him plaudits from pundits across the weekend.

Former Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart backed the Wolves man - and insists Rob Edwards' players need to stop thinking about their egos and fight for the club.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Hart said: "I know Matt on a personal level. I felt for him there. He looked poorly. I wanted to give him a big cuddle.

“On a professional level, you’ve (the players) got to step up. You’ve got to shake it off. You’ve got to stop thinking about you, and your ego. What’s going to happen in January, like he said, and get in the trenches.

“Wolves are in the trenches right now. The least you can do is show fight. Get your shirt on, wear the badge with pride and fight for your supporters and your team. That’s what Matt Doherty’s trying to say there, he’s trying to get his team rallied. Like I said, I want to give him a cuddle. But this is big boy time, you (the players) need to step up.”