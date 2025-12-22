The defeat against Brentford made it ten games without a win in the Premier League - and leaves Wolves on two points after 17 games.

That is the lowest points total heading into Christmas - equalling Sheffield United's record from the 2020/2021 campaign - although the Blades had faced less games with it being the season after the return from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The run of 17 games without a win also equals the longest run from the start of the season without a victory - which is also held by the Blades from that season.

Many have already started to look towards the lowest overall Premier League points total and whether Wolves will break the number - which is held by Derby County.

Back in the 2007/2008 campaign - the Rams finished in just eleven points as they were relegated straight back to the Championship.

Joao Gomes during Wolves' latest defeat (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

But Derby also hold another record that season. Wolves have got some way to go to break it - however if the form continues like it has been then they may soon close in on it.

So what is that record?

During that campaign - Derby won just one game all season.

That victory came courtesy of a goal from former Wolves forward Kenny Miller - in a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United in September.

They would not win another game - meaning they went 32 games without a top flight victory.

That is a record that no side has ever got close to breaking.

So how close are Wolves to it?

At the moment Wolves have not won for 21 games - a run which stretches back beyond the start of this season.

Their last victory came over Leicester in April - a 3-0 victory at Molineux, the last in a run of wins under Vitor Pereira as they steered clear of relegation.

So they would need to go without a win in their next eleven games, if they were to equal Derby's rotten record.