Liam Keen analysis: Woeful Wolves dash any faint hope of Christmas miracle

With just two points on the board, they have now equalled Sheffield United's Premier League record of failing to win in their opening 17 matches of a season.

When Rob Edwards first arrived, he will have targeted Brentford at home as a winnable game that could have helped him pull off the Great Escape.

But at no point on Saturday afternoon did Wolves look like winning the game, against a rather poor Brentford team.

Considering the performance Brentford put in, it is highly likely that no other team in the Premier League would have lost to them at home on this occasion. But Wolves managed it.

No-one has given Wolves any chance of staying up for some time now, but this latest defeat which stretches the losing run to 10 league games essentially wipes away any faint hope of a miracle.

On a day when fans protested in the 18th and 77th minutes with printed cards, Wolves needed to get them on side quickly.

But what we witnessed was a remarkably passive performance with no grit, determination, quality or attacking intent.

Most of the match was pretty boring as a contest and Wolves' game plan was completely wrong.

It is absolutely true that they are a wounded side and protecting them is understandable, but not even trying to have a go at Brentford and play fearlessly was the wrong move.

Wolves interim chairman Nathan Shi (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

What did Wolves have to lose? They've already lost enough football games, why did they not go for it, play with some passion and go for it?